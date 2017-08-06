Seamus Power is in contention for a second successive top-10 finish on the PGA Tour and with it the FedExCup points that could ensure he keeps his card for 2018.

The Irish golfer is in a tie for 14th after 54 holes at the Barracuda Championship, a tournament that uses a modified Stableford points format that rewards aggressive, birdie-chasing play.

Power scored 10 points in his third round to move to plus-26 overall, trailing leader Greg Owen by 11 heading into the final round.

But with two points available for every birdie - and five for an eagle - players can quickly move up the leaderboard, and Power, who claimed six birdies in his third round and dropped just two for his two bogeys, knows another day in Reno would all but ensure him of a place in the FedExCup play-off series.

More importantly, Power, who started the week just one place outside the top-125 cut-off, is provisionally 119th after Saturday's round, and is targeting the retention of his playing rights for 2018 with just two weeks to go until the final counting event, the Wyndham Championship.

Meanwhile, Owen has one hand on the Barracuda title but the Englishman's chances of landing his first Tour victory look less clear cut after he suffered a double-bogey at the 18th hole.

The 45-year-old went from the bushes to the water on the way to a seven at the par-5 last, costing him three points at Montreux Country Club.

Owen has gone 264 events without a triumph on the Tour and came into the tournament on the back of three straight missed cuts but has surged into the lead with consecutive 14-point rounds.

Owen also carded nine birdies and a bogey during the third round that pushed him to 37 points for the tournament, five clear of Derek Fathauer and Stuart Appleby.

Ricky Barnes, who notched a day's best 15 points, is a point further back on 31 with four other players tied at 30. Among them is PGA Tour rookie Richy Werenski, who was the overnight leader on 26 points but managed to add just four more during a windy third round.