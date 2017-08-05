Rory McIlroy sits in third place at the half-way stage of the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

The four-time major winner posted his second consecutive round in the 60s to sit just three shots off the lead at the half-way stage of the prestigious event at Firestone CC.

The County Down native enjoyed a very consistent round of golf with two birdies and just the one bogey en route to a one-under par 69 to add to Thursday's 67 on a weather-affected second day of the tournament.

McIlroy, playing his first tournament since splitting from long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald, with whom he won all four of his major championships to date, started strongly with a birdie on the second hole.

Although McIlroy bogeyed the ninth following a wild drive, he gained another shot at the 16th for a round of 69 which leaves him

"Once we got back out there after the delay, I think everybody felt a little flat," said McIlroy. "I didn't help myself by missing a few chances as soon as we came back out.

"Luckily I found one birdie coming in," added McIlroy, who chipped in for birdie at the 16th.

Jimmy Walker fired a second round 65 to move to the top of the leaderboard as the 2016 USPGA champion - who revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, a bacterial infection spread to humans by infected ticks - carded six birdies and a bogey for a five under par round.

It means the American has a two-shot advantage over Thomas Pieters as the Belgian fired a 65 himself on the opening day but surrendered the advantage on the second day with a level-par round of 70.

McIlroy is one of three players a further shot back on four under par alongside America's Zach Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Jordan Spieth, seeking his third win in succession after victories in the Travelers Championship and Open Championship, is one of six players on three under par after a round of 70.

Russell Knox is also three under - the 32-year-old Scot held a two-shot lead before the first suspension in play because of poor weather.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, one of 12 European Tour members making their debuts in Akron, is on two under after a round of 68.

Paul Casey (69) and Ross Fisher (72) are a shot further back. Justin Rose (69) is one over and Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick are three and four over respectively after second round 71s.

Scotland's Paul Lawrie slipped down the leaderboard after a 74 left him on three over, England's Andy Sullivan shot 75 to lie on seven over, two ahead of Chris Wood (74) and three ahead of Lee Westwood (78) and Danny Willett (74).