Leona Maguire bounced back from a pair of back-nine bogeys to record an opening round of 69 to lie firmly inside the top 20 of the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

The world's leading amateur player, Maguire was two under at the turn and added another birdie at the par-five 11th, before bogeys on 14 and 16 blotted her card.

But the Cavan player, who finished in a tie for 25th at last year's event in Woburn, bounced back from both dropped shots with birdies at 15 and 18 to end the day joint 16th.

The another Irish player in the field is a second amatuer, Olivia Mehaffey, who shot a level par round that gives her a great chance of making the weekend.

It was Michelle Wie who wrote the major headlines, though, as the American overcame a shaky start to surge to the top of the leaderboard on day one of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

One over par after two holes after thinning a wedge shot on the par-five second, Wie responded in brilliant style with nine birdies to set a course record of 64 and finish eight under par.

That gave the 27-year-old a one-shot lead over Korea's IK Kim, with American Lindy Duncan a shot further back and England's Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff part of a five-strong group on five under.

"I felt like I struggled in the last couple of British Opens and made it a point to come over early," Wie, who is seeking a first victory since the 2014 US Open, told Sky Sports.

"I felt the Scottish Open (where she was 19th) was a great way to get into links golf. It's a different way of playing so it was good to hit a couple of shots I haven't hit before but I love it, it's so much fun."

Wie, who was forced to pull out of last month's US Open with a neck injury, added: "It makes it a little tougher with the hard lies, it jars it a little bit, but I felt great."