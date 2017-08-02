Basketball star Stephen Curry says it will take two of his best-ever rounds to make the cut when he plays in his maiden Web.com Tour event this week.

The Golden State Warriors guard, who accepted a sponsor's invitation to play at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, will get his opening round under way on Thursday alongside defending champion Stephan Jaeger and Sam Ryder.

Despite being an extremely talented golfer, Curry knows reaching the weekend will not be an easy task.

In a video posted on the Web.com Tour's official Twitter account, the two-time NBA MVP said: "It will probably require me to play two of the best rounds I've probably played in my life.

"But why not take advantage of the opportunity that I've got right now? We'll see."

The 29-year-old has been taking advice from professional golfers ahead of the tournament, with Nick Rousey among those offering words of wisdom.

Curry added: "He's given me a lot. I'm actually going to write it all down because my head was spinning for a little bit.

"He's such a nice guy. He didn't have to be worried about my game. He's trying to play well this week too.

"I appreciate that and hopefully I can take a couple of those swing tips and thoughts and put them in my back pocket for this week."