Jhonathan Vegas made it back-to-back victories at the Canadian Open, holding his nerve in a play-off with Charley Hoffman.

Hoffman could have snatched the win on the last hole, but his eagle putt rolled right.

Deadlocked on 21-under, they went to sudden death, with Vegas holing a birdie and Hoffman seeing his chip attempt dribble to the right of the cup.

"It's incredible," Venezuelan Vegas said afterwards. "It doesn't get any better. It was magic to be honest."

Seamus Power earned his first top-10 finish of the season in Ontario as he finished with a terrific six-under 66.

The Waterford man signed off on 16-under for the tournament and is now 126th in the world rankings - one spot away from retaining his Tour card.