Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer won a record 10th senior major title on Sunday as he cruised to victory at the Senior Open Championship in Wales.

Langer hit a one-over par 72 in the final round at a blustery Royal Porthcawl to finish four under and win the tournament by three shots.

The German's former Ryder Cup foe Corey Pavin was Langer's closest rival, but bogeys on the 13th and 15th holes scuppered the American's hopes of a comeback.

Langer's triumph pulls him clear of Gary Player's nine senior major wins and puts him top of the senior major champions list.

It is also the 59-year-old's third success this year after the German prevailed at the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship.

Langer gave the chasing pack hope by dropping two shots early on the last day but Fred Couples, Billy Andrade and Peter Lonard, who finished joint third on level par, as well as Pavin, could never close the gap.

"It's pretty neat to do something that nobody else has done before," Langer told reporters.

"Like winning 10 senior majors, it's not easily done."

Welshman Phillip Price came in joint sixth on one-over par, alongside Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Mark McNulty finished best of the Irish on eight over.