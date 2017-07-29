England's Jordan Smith holds a two-shot lead into the final round of the Porsche European Open.

The 2014 Walker Cup player from Bath shot a third round 67 in Hamburg to lie on 12 under and so boost his chances of a first European Tour victory.

Irish amateur Paul McBride posted a third-round 72 to stand on two under.

Overnight leader Ashley Chesters led for much of the day, but missed several key putts on the back nine to finish with a one-over 72.

Chesters held a one-shot lead when the weather-affected second round was completed on Saturday morning and converted from inside five feet on the first hole of his third round to get to double figures.

The 27-year-old two-time European Amateur champion dropped his first shot of the week at the next when he left a chip from off the green eight feet short.

But he got the shot back at the third and back-to-back gains at the seventh and eighth - the latter after hitting his tee shot to within a foot - briefly sent him three clear.

However, bogeys at the ninth, 16th and 18th checked his progress, and Smith took full advantage.

Smith took the lead for the first time on the 15th and a superb iron to the final green set up a simple two-putt birdie.

Home favourite Marcel Siem marked his his 400th European Tour appearance with an ace on the 17th to win one of the tournament sponsor's models.

The German holed his seven-iron to the 170-yard penultimate hole, the ball flying straight into the cup off the flagstick.

As well as the boost to his scorecard - Siem shot a 73 to lie three-under par - the 37 year-old also won a Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo worth €158,604.

