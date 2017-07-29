Martin Flores shot a second consecutive 66 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the RBC Canadian Open.

The 35-year-old shot four birdies and an eagle for a six-under round to take a lead into the weekend over Matt Every, Gary Woodland and Brandon Hagy.

"The course is perfect," Flores told reporters.

"But it is a little soft right now, especially coming into the greens as compared to previous years. So the birdies are going to be out there for sure. Unless the wind picks up, but I think it's very gettable."

Canucks, zambonis and vintage Vijay highlight Round 2 at the @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/M0EIKerWZL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2017

He eagled the second for the second day in a row and added: "I hit a great drive. I had about 185 yards. Hit a nice seven-iron to 15, 20 feet and made the putt. That was a bonus."

Vijay Singh shot a four-under round of 68 to move into a share of fifth place on 10 under alongside Kevin Chappell, Ryan Ruffels, Charley Hoffman and Harold Varner III.

Matt Kuchar, who finished second at the Open Championship last week, overcame dizzy spells to rally with an eagle on the 13th and three birdies to close his round and sit seven off the pace on five under after a 68.

Seamus Power is tied for 36th place on six under par after a 70.

Shane Lowry shot a one over par round of 73 to drop to two under, while Graeme McDowell missed the cut on three over.