Seamus Powerhit six birdies to sit just three shots off the lead after a interrupted first day of the RBC Canadian Open.

Power was left to rue bogeys at seven and 17 as the Waterford man continued his recent good form.

Bubba Watson sits one off a group of five players at the head of the leaderboard.

The 38-year-old, starting on the back nine, sunk four birdies on the front nine and followed it up with another two after the turn to sign for a six-under 66.

That left the American one back from Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Chappell, Matt Every and Ollie Schniederjans after the opening round in Oakville.

Ian Poulter leads the European charge after the opening round, two shots off the lead following an opening round of 67.

Matt Kuchar, who was second behind Jordan Spieth at the Open Championship last week, fought dizzy spells on his way to a one-under 71.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, Vijay Singh, Jim Herman, Peter Malnati and Martin Flores matched Watson for a share of second after carding 66s.