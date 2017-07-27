Ireland amateur Paul McBride outshone his compatriot Paul Dunne with a terrific opening two-under 70 that left him four off the clubhouse lead at the Porsche European Open.

The Malahide 21-year-old, based in the US, received an invitation the €2m tournament two weeks ago, and looked right at home among the big boys in Hamburg.

While Dunne laboured to a two-over 74, McBride - starting on the tenth - offset bogeys on 14 and 16 with four birdies in a highly impressive round.

Michael Hoey endured a miserable start, carding five bogeys and a double bogey in a seven-over 79.

England's Richard McEvoy set the early pace with a a scorching 66 to sit one shot clear of Stuart Manley of Wales, South African Charl Schwartzel and Frenchman Alexander Levy.