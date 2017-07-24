Grayson Murray carded a three-under-par final round to overhaul overnight leader Scott Stallings and win the Barbasol Championship on the US Tour.

The 23-year-old American, who began the day one shot behind compatriot Stallings, produced four birdies and an eagle on his way to a single-stroke victory as he finished on 21-under in Alabama.

Fellow American Chad Collins claimed second place after also firing a three-under 68 on Sunday, while three bogeys from Stallings left him two shots behind Murray in joint third alongside Brian Gay and Tag Ridings.

Waterford man Seamus Power closed with a two-under 69.

Power hit two birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nine to finish in a tie for 18th.