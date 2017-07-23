An angry Andrew Johnston insists he was right to answer criticism of him on social media ahead of his final round at The Open.

The burly, bearded 28-year-old came home on Saturday to discover a national radio station was running a poll asking whether he was an inspiration or a clown.

Johnston, known by his nickname of 'Beef', objected to the use of the word clown and took to Twitter to defend himself, which led to something of a slagging match.

He returned to Royal Birkdale to shoot a round of 71 to drop to one over par for the tournament but insisted the spat had not affected him and he was justified in defending himself.

"I got in after my round yesterday and then (I was) showed a poll saying am I an inspiration or a clown and I kind of went off a little bit. It annoyed me," said crowd-favourite Johnston, who received messages of support on Twitter from the likes of six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo and Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn.

"I had a few people message me and say 'Maybe you should listen to the show' - and it was actually worse listening to it.

"I don't mind being criticised, I think it's good taking people's opinions to see what I can do better, and if they had put a poll out saying maybe I spend too much time with the fans or I don't concentrate, would he play better, I'd understand that.

"But when he's taking the p*** out of my face, my teeth and stuff like that, I think it's bang out of order.

"You've got to stand up. Would you take it if someone said your beard looks s*** and you've got f***** up teeth? Exactly. I stand up for myself.

"So I was disappointed the way I hit it for the first few holes because I had a really good feeling on the range but it had nothing to do with it (the row).

"It's out of my head. I just find it bad. What I said, that's it. It's done now. They won't hear another word out of me from it. That's it.

"Everywhere I go the fans have been brilliant and I absolutely love it. I never dreamt of being able to walk down 18 on a Sunday at an Open so it means the world to me. It's the best thing."