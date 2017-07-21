Martin Flores, Cameron Tringale and Zac Blair share the lead after the opening round of the Barbasol Championship in Alabama after early leader Seamus Power dropped back into the pack.

The Irishman made a scintillating start at Grand National, beginning his round at the 10th hole and picking up birdies on his opening four holes and six of his first eight.

Power held a two shot lead at six under but three dropped shots in two holes at the third and fourth saw him fall back down the leaderboard to three under, three behind the round one leaders but still right in contention.

With the big names on the PGA Tour competing in the Open, the American trio head the depleted field after they carded six-under-par 65s.

Flores fired six birdies, Tringale sank seven, with one bogey at the 11th, and Blair had four one-unders and an eagle.

There is a five-man group a shot behind on five under, including Chad Campbell and Robert Allenby.

Richy Werenski is also on five under and has two holes of his round to play on Friday after darkness brought an end to play before he could finish, with a host of other players also unable to complete 18 holes.

Jim Furyk and KJ Choi - the two highest-profile players in action - are both on two under.