Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the Open Championship due to injury, with first alternate James Hahn taking his place in the field at Royal Birkdale.

Hahn became first reserve last Wednesday when 2003 champion Ben Curtis withdrew and flew from San Francisco to Manchester three days later.

He was playing a practice round at Birkdale when he received the good news and posted a picture of himself and his caddie grinning broadly on Twitter.

The moment you find out you're playing in the Open Championship! Let's go! #PXGTroops pic.twitter.com/M8U0XxPcsC — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) July 19, 2017

Snedeker, who finished third at Royal Lytham in 2012, used Twitter to announce he had withdrawn from the third major championship of the season, posting: "I had a rib issue pop up last week and it didn't respond to treatment as I had hoped.

"The Open Championship is one of my favourite tournaments and Birkdale is such a great test. I am gutted I won't be able to compete and look forward to getting healthy as quick as possible.

"I will re-evaluate with my doctors when I get back to Nashville and hopefully some rest will do the trick."

New Zealand's Danny Lee is now first reserve.