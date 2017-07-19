Shane Lowry may have shot to prominence in the spilling rain but the Offaly golfer wants to put the notion that he loves bad weather to bed.

The Clara native won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, memorably coming through on the third play-off hole to defeat Robert Rock.

That the final scenes were played out in a downpour gave the misleading impression that Lowry must relish those conditions.

He starts his Open campaign at Royal Birkdale tomorrow morning at 10.20 and even if bad weather is forecast for the weekend, that’s not something that enthuses him.

Shane Lowry missed a putt to win the Irish Open on the last but recovered to claim victory in the play-off

"I don’t love bad weather," the 30-year-old told RTÉ Sport.

"And if people can remember it only rained for three holes in the final round and it obviously rained for the play-off as well.

"I don’t like bad weather but I can play in bad weather.

"There are a certain amount of guys that will be out here that can’t deal with that type of weather and I’m not one of those.

"I’m definitely one that can so it’s just about grinding it out this week."

Asked how he rated his chances of winning this week and emulating Padraig Harrington, who won his second Claret Jug at his course in 2008, he said: "Sure, look, I think I’ve as good a chance as anyone this week.

"I think if I keep hitting the shots a hole a few putts. You never know.

"That’s the way it’s going to be – a very tough par 70 and if you can make three or four birdies a round and limit your bogeys to only a couple and limit your mistakes you’ll do very well around here."