Padraig Harrington says he’s feeling good on his return to Royal Birkdale – the scene of the second of his three Major championship wins.

The Dubliner broke his duck at the 2007 Open in Carnoustie, recovering after dropping his ball into the water on the last to win a four-hole play-off with Sergio Garcia.

He retained the Claret Jug at Birkdale the following year and three weeks later added the US PGA title.

Harrington is back in the north west of England for the British Open – the first at the course since his win nine years ago.

"I really do have good memories of 2008. It was a real big win for me; obviously I had won in Carnoustie and that was very exciting, but I had messed up the 72nd hole in Carnoustie so it always left a little something wanting," he explained.

"It was nice to come here and win, I won it from the wrong side of the draw because I was in the final group on Sunday. I played great, I swung the club great, I hit a great shot on the 71st hole, I did everything you dream about doing as a kid to win a Major.

"It was a very satisfying feeling to get my second Major, my second Open Championship, here.

Harrington has rarely threatened to get in the shake-up at the biggest tournaments in recent years, but he feels that he can get involved at the business end of the Open, which gets underway on Thursday.

He finished joint-fourth in the Scottish Open last Sunday, five shots off eventual winner Rafa Cabrera Bello. Only a calamitous seven-over 79 on Saturday he may well have take the prize.

Harrington on his final round at the Scottish Open

"Obviously this week is interesting. I’ve come in in a bit of form," he said.

"I have one eye on playing decent golf and I have another eye on enjoying the week and making the most of it because these good feelings don’t come around that often.

"I have a few things to do this week – I’ll be trying to manage my way around with minimum stress, minimum amount of work so that I’m fresh for the 72 holes of golf."

Harrington tees off at 9.36am on Thursday in a three-ball group alongside American Pat Perez and Rider Cup star Thomas Pieters from Belgium.