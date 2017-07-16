Physics major Bryson DeChambeau worked out all the angles to win the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and earn a spot in next week's Open.
DeChambeau, a former amateur champion, sank a 14-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch his first PGA Tour victory.
He carded 65 and finished at 18-under-par 266 at TPC Deere Run, one stroke ahead of fellow American Patrick Rodgers, who bogeyed the par-five 17th.
DeChambeau, 23, is known for his revolutionary approach to the game.
He plays with all of his irons the same length, which he believes is a mechanically superior approach.
Waterford's Seamus Power finished in a tie for 25th after a final round of 67 saw him come in at 11 under par.
