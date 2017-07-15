Daniel Berger raced up the leaderboard at the John Deere Classic in Illinois as an eight-under-par third round of 63 put him within two strokes of leader Patrick Rodgers.

The Florida golfer, who claimed last month's St Jude Classic title in Memphis, had been tied for 19th at the halfway stage.

After opening with three birdies, Berger picked up further shots at the sixth and ninth to turn in 30 and made gains on the 10th and 11th only to bogey the 13th after finding sand off the tee.

Berger recovered with tap-in gains at the 14th and 17th to match the lowest round of the week.

Scott Stallings also moved into contention after a second successive 64 and is also 14 under.

Rodgers retained his two-stroke lead after carding a three-under-par third round.

The 25-year-old American, a former world amateur number one who matched Tiger Woods' Stamford University record of 11 titles during his college career, mixed five birdies with two bogeys.

Bryson DeChambeau had been second overnight, but could only manage a 70 after three bogeys, which put him on 12 under and in a tie for fifth.

Ireland's Seamus Power jumped 26 places on the leaderboard into a tie for 44th after a bogey-free round of 66 that included an eagle on the par-four 14th.

Power's drive just reached the putting surface on the 361-yard hole and the Waterford man drained a 13-foot putt for a two.