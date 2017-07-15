Keith Pelley says he hopes that young golfers no longer have to head to America to make ‘real money’ by the time he finishes up as head of the European Tour.

The tour CEO has no plans to step down any time soon, but he wants to leave a lasting legacy that includes prize money and a series of events that rivals the massively lucrative PGA Tour in America.

Most of Europe’s top golfers, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, are members of the PGA Tour and play most of their golf on that side of the Atlantic because of the bigger cash incentives on offer.

Pelley is keen to try new innovations to make the sport more appealing to a new generation of younger fans and before he leaves his job as European Tour CEO he wants to see a situation where players don't have to make a choice about where they play golf

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport, he was asked about his legacy and he replied: "Being known to support our young players and allowing them to succeed on the big stage.

"How we would do that is by creating fantastic tournaments to provide the opportunity that they can hone their skills and stay in Europe and perhaps don’t have to go to the US to make real money"

keithPelley at the 2017 Irish Open

Pelley, a Canadian with a business background in sport and entertainment who has been in his current job since 2015, wants to see the European Tour centre stage.

But he is also keen to see coordination between Europe’s Royal & Ancient (R&A) and the US Golf Association to halt the advances in technology that have allowed players drive the ball further and further.

Even the longest of courses are now being shot comfortably under par by the pros, with the challenges of distance being taken out by better clubs and balls.

I believe that we are right at that point that we don’t want people hitting it 425 yards - Pelley

"I think right now we are at the tipping point with the ball and technology and it’s something I totally support the USGA and the R&A in all they are doing on it," he said.

"I believe that we are right at that point that we don’t want people hitting it 425 yards. I think the R&A and the USGA will ensure that where we are now is where we will stay."

Pelley is keenly aware of the problems that threaten golf, including an ageing playing population, dropping participation levels and falling television viewship. Tiger Woods' success helped to drive golf's popularity, but no one has taken over his crown.

He believes that the best way to capture a new and younger generation of fans is to innovate, with fewer 72-hole tournaments and more experiments with new formats.

Tiger Woods was once Golf's biggest draw

"I think what I am inheriting is a different generation who consume content completely differently to ten, 15 years ago, ten, 15 months ago even!" he said.

"What I am inheriting is a very competitive time in society and everyone is competing for people’s attention.

"As a result, I believe that you need to change and you need to make some minor modern modification in what you’re trying to do in any business. If you’re not looking to improve, change and adapt you do risk the possibility of falling behind."

Asked by interviewer Greg Allen what he would do if he had a blank slate, Pelley says he would follow the example set by rugby and cricket, that have found success with sevens and Twenty20 respectively.

"I think we’d probably have something in the region of 18-24 72-hole tournaments and then you’d probably have in a different time period in a different format, similar to other sports like rugby and cricket, in a different time frame played in consistent weeks," he noted.

"In effect you would almost have two different tours. We don’t have a blank piece of paper - I have inherited a tour that is incredibly well-run and rich in history.

"I just need to fine tune it and build it and the priority for me is understanding the need to adapt the current format configuration into one that can stretch and build our audience.

"I love the game and, quite honestly, if 72-hole tournaments worked every weekend I’d be totally fine with it," said Pelley.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard celebrate after winning GolfSixes at St Alban's

"The reality is, I don’t believe that’s the future. I believe that 72-hole tournaments will remain a key part of what we do - it is who are and the majors will continue to flourish, the Rolex Series will be 72-hole tournaments, the national opens will be 72-hole tournaments.

"But there is a need and a willingness to experience something completely different. I can tell you that I believe there are too many 72-hole tournaments out there."

"Between the six major tours there are over 150 72-hole tournaments and the question is, is that sustainable? My feeling is that it’s not.

"My opinion is the 72-hole tournaments will always be there, but there is a desperate need for something else that can attract a different demographic, that can attract a new energy, a different time commitment to the game and that, I believe, is something like GolfSixes.

"I do think that if you catapult ahead ten or 15 years that there will be less 72-hole tournaments, but there will be a new format that will allow people to embrace and engage with our game like never before."

The European Tour are currently experimenting with their GolfSixes format, which sees teams of two face off in six-hole, knock-out matchplay over the weekend.