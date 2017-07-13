Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both struggled to keep pace in the opening round of the US Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster on Thursday.

The Cavan amateur Maguire, who was recently awarded the Annika Award as the best performing player on the US College circuit, began her round on the back nine and struggled early on.

The Duke University student bogeyed her opening two holes and finished her first nine holes in +2. Two more bogeys on the outward nine left her at +4 before a birdie on the seventh pulled one back.

She finished with a +3 over par 75 and finds herself nine shots behind first round leader Shanshan Feng, the Chinese winner of the 2012 LPGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Antrim's Stephanie Meadow, who finished third in the US Open in Pinehurst in 2014, slumped to a birdie-less round of 77.

She hit three bogeys in four holes on the back nine and now finds herself eleven shots off the lead and with a battle on her hands to make the cut tomorrow.