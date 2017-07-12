Henrik Stenson admits he has struggled to cope with the demands of being Open champion as he prepares to hand back his "baby" at Royal Birkdale next week.

Stenson won his first major title with a record-breaking display at Royal Troon last year, equalling the lowest score in major history with a final round of 63 in a thrilling duel with Phil Mickelson.

The 41-year-old went on to win Olympic silver in Rio and started 2017 with three top-10s in his first four events, but has missed the cut in both majors so far this season and concedes that is largely down to the extra responsibilities which come with being a major champion.

"It's kind of like before and after having kids," Stenson said ahead of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, just five miles from Royal Troon.

"When you have kids, your life changes and it's like you can't believe what you did with all the time you had before you had children.

"It's a little bit the same. I don't know what I did with my time before I had the Claret Jug in my possession. And I kind of treat it like my baby, as well.

"It's been a busy year, but I don't want to sit here and complain about it. That's certainly not the way we look at it. I've been pretty good at saying no, but you've still got to do a lot of things and that impacts your focus on your game to a degree.

"For the year that you are the defending champion, every week you show up at a tournament it's new, it's fresh, they haven't seen you since you won, and it's all the pictures and all the autographs and all the interviews.

"In this game you've got to be in the moment and you've got to be focused and where you're at now and looking forward. And you're constantly talking about what happened six months, nine months, 12 months ago, so it's easy to be a little stuck in the past.

"I think it's going to be a bit of turning the page next week when I have to return the Claret Jug on Monday, and then we're kind of looking ahead instead of looking back."

Stenson has watched the video of his final round at Troon several times and admits he could be tempted to do so again as he looks to build on a tie for 10th in the BMW International Open on his last start.

"I sat down after the FedEx Cup last year and watched it," the world number seven added. "Even though I fast-forwarded a little bit when the other guys were playing, I watched all of my shots.

"I was there and I lived the moment and then to watch it from the outside, it's slightly different.

"It's certainly a career dream, a boyhood dream that came true, and if I ever feel like I need a bit of inspiration, I know where to find the tape.

"Maybe this week is not a bad one to take it out and look what happened last year."