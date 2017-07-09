Sebastian Munoz's hot putter earned the Colombian a two-shot lead after the third round at the Greenbrier Classic on Saturday, while Davis Love III stayed in the hunt to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour.

After getting a putting tip from fellow pro Gonzalo Fernandez-Castao on the eve of the tournament, Munoz sank three putts from 25 feet or longer, including a confidence-booster at the first hole, en route to two-under-par 68 at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Munoz is within sight of his first victory in only 12 PGA Tour starts and would become the second Colombian champion on Tour after four-time winner Camilo Villegas.

He posted a 14-under 196 total, two strokes better than Robert Streb (65) and three clear of Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark.

Four strokes behind is Love, who at 53 years and two months is seeking to supplant Sam Snead as the oldest player to win on the Tour. Snead was 52 years, 10 months and eight days when he won in Greensboro in 1965.

Ireland's Seamus Power has once again put himself in contention for a first top-20 finish on the PGA Tour thanks to a round of 67.

The Waterford man's solid rookie season has seen him make the cut in 14 of 20 events but he has struggled to convert those opportunities into the big results necessary to ensure he retains his card for 2018.

He made six birdies and three bogeys on Saturday to jump 36 places on the leaderboard to a tie for 20th on four under.

Leader Munoz said his strategy was to keep it simple.

"I try to play boring golf," he said. "I try to hit the fairway and hit the greens.

And as much as he would like to win, Munoz acknowledged a victory by Love would be special.

"I think it would be awesome if he wins," Munoz said.

Love, meanwhile, said he would have a chance on Sunday if he got hot on the greens.

"If I'd putted a bit better today I'd be right in it," the 21 times winner on the Tour said after a 68.

"If I get the putter hot tomorrow I think I'll have a chance. I've hit a lot of shots close to the hole this week. I'm giving myself a lot of opportunities."