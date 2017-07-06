Graeme McDowell was the best of early Irish revellers at a moody Portstewart on Thursday, though Shane Lowry was a picture of satisfaction a she headed for the clubhouse declaring: "I played great".

McDowell got home in five-under-par, two off clubhouse leaders Oliver Fisher and Matthew Southgate.

G-Mac shot four-under on his back nine to card an excellent 67. It could have been even better had he given his birdie putt on the last a little extra gas, but the 37-year-old was solid as a rock around the tight Co Derry course.

'It was low-scoring, so you had to go and do something' - @Graeme_McDowell pic.twitter.com/WHQ4ZaVwgw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 6, 2017

"I think the fact that conditions were as benign as they were and you knew you had to go out and make some birdies and sometimes too easy is nearly difficult," he said.

"It’s hard to stay patient but I was happy the way I rolled it on the greens generally and I hit a lot of nice quality shots. All in all I’m happy enough with the start."

Padraig Harrington sat alongside Lowry on four-under after also making a fine start. The Dubliner finished with a par after picking up a solitary bogey - on the par-three third.

"It’s okay as an opening round," was Harrington's verdict afterwards. "I played nice and average, had a few chances.

"If things had have gone my way I certainly could have made a few more under par but I think four under is an okay reflection of the day.

"The weather is perfect for [low scoring]. You’ve got four-par fives out there. I was expecting low scoring for sure.

"I knew I had to be patient myself with my own round because it wasn’t like I was holing too many putts to get under par quickly.

"There’s a little bit of pressure there when you start out there ‘cos six or seven under par is certainly very much on."

Lowry couldn't hide his joy at draining his final putt of the day, and hopes it proves the launchpad for a big weekend.

"I definitely feel like it’s the least I deserved out there. I felt like I played great.

"I don’t know if you saw the last putt I gave a little fist pump ‘cos I felt like I really needed or wanted to hole that putt because didn’t necessarily hole anything all day.

"I just struggled with a few reads and the pace of the greens was getting to me a little bit. Yeah, I played great, gave myself a lot of chances, I’m happy.

"I drove the ball well which is key around here and gave myself a lot of chances."