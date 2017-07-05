The spectacular links of Portstewart Golf Club host this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open as the Rory Foundation-hosted tournament moves back north following last year’s event at Kildare’s K Club.

The blue riband event of Irish golf has gained even greater prestige, as the Irish Open was added to the Rolex Series, which guaranteed a prize fund of $7million.

And as a result, this year’s tournament has attracted the highest profile field to ever grace the Irish Open with a star-studded field, including Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter, Rafa Cabrero Bello, Lee Westwood and the majority of the 2016 European Ryder Cup team.

Of course, the main attraction at this year’s event is the host and reigning champion Rory McIlroy who will be determined to defend his title on the northern coast of Ireland.

McIlroy will lead a plethora of Irish stars, including fellow major winners Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke, while former Irish Open winner Shane Lowry and European Tour regular Paul Dunne also compete.

Portstewart Links - The Strand Course

The Irish media had the privilege to play the spectacular links ahead of the tournament to get an idea of what is in store for both the players and spectators ahead of this year’s event.

And there is no disputing that the views from the first tee box will get the adrenaline flowing for all those playing as the elevated start sends the golfers out towards the adjacent Portstewart strand, where they will be tasked to attempt to hit a narrow fairway that winds to the right, flanked on both sides by the towering and intimidating giant dunes of the Derry coast.

Likewise, spectators are in for a visual treat as they follow the play out through the mesmeric opening holes that would not look out of place in a scene from Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings.

Once the tricky opening par four is negotiated, the task does not get much easier as the ever-changing geography of the Portstewart coast brings a unique challenge to every hole.

Walking the course gives a much greater insight into the intricacies and challenges of this testing links layout, while the players will be hoping that the wind does not howl too much at this year’s event as the tight lines, narrow fairways and challenging greens will make the task tough enough already.

And while the front nine matches all the greatest links courses throughout Ireland, England's west coast and Scotland, the finishing holes at Portstewart cannot compare as they veer away from those imposing dunes.

However, by that stage, the tournament finale should give us all the drama we need over the back nine on Sunday afternoon.

How the course is set up

As is the norm for such events, the European Tour has been working with Portstewart over the past few months to get the course into the ideal shape for a competitive week of tournament golf.

There is not a lot of changes that can be made to such a natural golf course, which meanders its way through the Portstewart dunes.

However, the Tour will be very aware of the possibility of inclement weather and are likely to set up an easier course, to take the wind into account.

So on that note, should the links get blasted with a few days of glorious Irish sunshine, expect low scores with many birdie opportunities for the big-hitting stars of the European Tour.

Viewing locations

With so much natural elevation on the course, there will be ample places to get up close and personal with this year’s event. Several spots on the front nine will allow spectators to keep an eye on adjacent holes, playing into greens and teeing off on the following hole.

One of the best ways to get a true experience is to pick a group and follow them from the 1st to the 18th and you will get to really experience the entire course.

For this option, you might be better off picking one of the non-marquee groups as the big players will attract huge numbers. And make sure to bring a packed lunch as it will take a good five hours to get around.

Alternatively, head down to the driving range and marvel at the players going through their warm-up routines and witness the marvellous sounds and shapes of the best players at close range.

Around the Course

Days can be long at the Irish Open with many spectators arriving for the early starters and staying at the venue until the evening’s play ends.

So the tented village is always a key area at any Irish Open, with a wide range of shops, restaurants and bars in situ to add to the live event experience.

This year should prove no different at Portstewart, where the Championship Village will be located close to the entrance and not far from the clubhouse.

Several exhibitions will be in place, alongside a sports bar, a big screen, where you can watch the action, as well as a European Tour merchandise tent.

Tourism Northern Ireland will also be there if you are planning to stay up north for a few days holidays after the event, with the remarkable Giants Causeway and nerve-jangling Carrick-A-Rede rope bridge just a short drive back along the Antrim coastline.

A unique addition to this year’s event is the instillation of a main stage in the tented village, where revellers will be treated to live music every day of the event.

Local indie rock stars Two Door Cinema Club take the stage at this year’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, and will make history by becoming the first ever major recording artists to perform at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. English pop-rock band Scouting For Girls will close the event on the Showstage on Sunday evening.

Getting there

Located on the north coast of Ireland just over the Antrim border into Derry, Portstewart can be accessed from several routes, depending on what part of the country you are travelling from.

The route from Dublin will take about 3.5 hours by car, travelling to Belfast and then out the road to Ballymena, north of the city and along the A26 to Coleraine and finally Portstewart.

Coming from the west or northwest, the best route is up to Derry City and then out along the A2 to Coleraine and Portstewart.

On arrival, you will be directed to Park & Ride facilities. All drivers should follow the event signage and not Sat Nav’s. The bus service from the Park & Ride sites will operate at a 10-minute frequency.

Train travellers can avail of the hourly timetable to and from Coleraine, from Derry and Belfast. Free shuttle bus services will connect with the arrival and departure of each train to transport you directly between Coleraine Bus & Train station and the event.

Live Coverage

If you cannot attend the event, RTÉ Television and and RTÉ Player are broadcasting live from all four days of the Irish Open while there will also be stories and analysis aplenty here on RTÉ.ie with updates and further live coverage on RTÉ Radio.

For more information, visit: DubaiDutyFreeIrishOpen.com or EuropeanTour.com.