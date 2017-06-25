Pádraig Harrington’s bid to remain in contention for the final day at the Travelers Championship took a major setback on the back nine and a 71 sees him slip eight shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.

Three bogeys in his final five holes saw Harrington slip down the leaderboard as the Spieth resisted a spirited challenge from his fellow American Boo Weekley to preserve his one-shot lead in Connecticut.

Harrington began the day three shots off Spieth and enjoyed a mixed front nine, with two bogeys and two pars as he made it to halfway in 35 shots.

A 225-yard approach shot at the par-five 15th saw the three-time Major winner hole from five feet for a birdie.

However three dropped shots in the subsequent four holes – a scintillating tee shot at 15 paved the way for fourth birdie of the day interrupted the poor run– saw the 45-year-old finish with a 71.

An even par round of 70 saw Rory McIlroy remain at level par overall and well down the pecking order after only making the cut yesterday by a single shot.

Spieth has been the clubhouse leader since Thursday but needed a birdie on the 18th hole of his third round to pull a stroke clear of Weekley, who signed for a five-under 65.

England's Paul Casey will be in title contention on the final day after climbing into a share of fourth place with CT Pan and David Lingmerth following a 66 that contained five birdies and a bogey.