American Justin Thomas equalled the lowest score in major championship history in stunning fashion to surge into contention for the US Open at Erin Hills.

Thomas fired nine birdies and an eagle on the 18th to card a nine-under-par 63 and take over the clubhouse lead on 11 under par, two shots clear of compatriots Brian Harman and Brendan Steele and England's Tommy Fleetwood.

The 24-year-old's score is the lowest in relation to par in the history of the US Open, surpassing the eight-under 63 carded by Johnny Miller to win at Oakmont in 1973.

And amazingly it could have been even better if not for bogeys on the fourth and 10th, as well as a missed eagle putt from six feet on the 15th after he had driven the green on the 288-yard par four.

"The majors have a different feel and sound to the roars and to hear the crowd go crazy when I holed that putt on 18 was really cool," said Thomas, whose back-to-back wins in Hawaii in January included an opening 59 in the Sony Open.

.@JustinThomas34 has this putt to break Johnny Miller's #USOpen record for lowest score in relation to par. https://t.co/i0CFGdlWnE — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2017

"But more important than that was just to get myself in contention to win the tournament.

"I could not have hit that three-wood to the last (from 299 yards) any better if I tried, just a little high cut and I was very fortunate for the overnight rain for the ball to stay there.

"When I saw it was about seven feet away I knew maybe we had a chance of history."

Shane Lowry, the sole Irish competitor to have made the weekend, fired a one-over-par 73 to sit on two-over for the tournament.