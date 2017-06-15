A blimp hovering over the site of the US Open has crashed during Thursday's first round at Erin Hills.

Spectators posted photos and videos online which appeared to show the blimp falling from the sky and crashing in woodland near the course.

A statement from the USGA read: "A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured."

Adam Johnson, one of the spectators who posted footage of the crash, told local news station Action 2

News: "We were watching a group finish on 18 and beyond the green we saw the blimp falling.

"It appears the pilot parachuted out. There is smoke rising from the site."