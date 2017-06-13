Sergio Garcia hopes he can rely on memories of his Masters triumph as he looks to win back-to-back major titles at Erin Hills.

Garcia finally won his first major at the 74th attempt in April, defeating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National.

And the 37-year-old will now try to become only the seventh player - after Craig Wood, Ben Hogan (twice), Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth - to win the Masters and US Open in the same year.

"That's the goal and that's where we want to go," Garcia said before taking his first look at the course following a morning thunderstorm. "I definitely hope that I can keep playing well and win many, many more, now that we have our first one.

"The only thing I can do is keep putting myself in that situation as many times as possible and now I can maybe rely on what I felt on Sunday at Augusta and hopefully it gives me a little bit of an edge when it comes down to that situation.

"At the end of the day I think that obviously we've achieved something that we've been trying for for so long and it's easy to kind of take a deep breath and relax.

"But I'm still working out hard, I'm still working on my game as much as I can and as hard as possible. I've always said it. Wins are important but to me consistency is the most important thing.

"I've been fortunate to be consistent throughout my whole career. I want to keep being consistent, keep playing well, keep giving myself chances at winning majors and being in Ryder Cups and all those things.

"So to me that's the best motivation possible, to keep that consistency going. And if I want to do that I have to keep working hard. I'm sure that some lows will come, but hopefully they'll be short ones and we can get over them as quickly as possible."

In the modern era, only two players have won multiple majors after claiming their first aged 37 or older, with Angel Cabrera winning his first of two at that age and Mark O'Meara winning twice in 1998 aged 41.

Garcia has the advantage of being a "young" 37 in the sense that he has avoided any serious injuries during his career, but is not taking anything for granted.

"I've been fortunate with injuries," the world number seven added. "I've had some minor injuries but nothing major which has taken me away from the game for too long. So I still feel in good shape and my game feels nice. I'm still working hard on it.

"(But) I think that the pressure of trying to do well and give yourself a chance is still the same.

"I guess inside of you there is a little spot where you've accomplished it already. But it doesn't mean that if I play well and I have a chance on Sunday it's going to be easier.

"Every tournament is tough to win and majors are even tougher. And a US Open, we all know how difficult they are. I'm sure it's going to be a great challenge again, like it is every year."

Garcia has recorded five top-10 finishes in the US Open and was fifth behind Dustin Johnson last year, when he was one off the lead with five to play before dropping shots at the next three holes.