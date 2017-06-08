Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside another former world number one in Jason Day and Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose for the first two rounds of next week's US Open.

Shane Lowry, who led after three rounds of last year's US Open, will start this year's event beside Scott Piercy and Jim Furyk.

Graham McDowell is in the same group as English duo Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher.

Paul Dunne will make his US Open debut alongside David Lingmerth and Haotong Li.

The pick of the morning groupings sees Dustin Johnson begin the defence of his title alongside his two predecessors, Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer.