Jason Dufner saved the best for last, biding his time through a late lightning delay before sinking a 32-foot putt to win the Memorial tournament in Ohio on Sunday.

It was the longest putt Dufner had holed all weekend and completed an epic comeback for the American, who earned a three-stroke victory over compatriot Rickie Fowler and India's Anirban Lahiri.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry finished tied-15th, eight shots off the lead with his one over final round 73 leaving him on five under for the tournament.

Dufner carded a 68 to finish at 13-under-par 275, becoming the second Ohio-born player to win the prestigious event after Jack Nicklaus, the tournament's host and founder.

He took advantage of a poor final round from Daniel Summerhays, who took a three-shot lead into the final round and was well placed to claim his first PGA Tour title.

However, the 33-year-old wilted under the pressure as former the US PGA champion hit back from a third round 77 to land a fifth American tour title.

Summerhays, third in last year's PGA Championship, saw his hopes end with a 78 which included four bogeys and a double bogey. The two dropped shots at the final hole cost him a share of fourth place with Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas and left him tied for 10th.

India's Lahiri forced his way onto a leaderboard dominated by players from the United States with a final round 65 which contained no dropped shots.

Fowler was in contention but, after four birdies, his challenge ended with bogeys on the 14th and 18th as he signed for a 70.

Lowry was one over on the final round

Defending champion William McGirt had a final round to forget - an 83 which saw him finish 21 shots off the pace on eight over.

"Yesterday I was pretty disappointed, especially after how well I played the first two days," said Dufner.

"I thought I was in control (after 36 holes and) I had to get over it quick. There are a lot of things that can happen and I knew I was still in the mix.

"I just needed to get myself together. Making the turn even was good and then I felt comfortable to get a little aggressive on the back."