Italy's Renato Paratore claimed his first European Tour title in the Nordea Masters after overnight leader Chris Wood bogeyed the final hole in Malmo.

Paratore carded a closing 70 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to finish 11 under par, the 20-year-old crucially saving par on the 18th after being fortunate to have a shot to the green following a wayward drive.

Playing in the group behind, England's Wood also pulled his tee shot on the last into the trees and was forced to take a penalty drop from an unplayable lie, the resulting bogey dropping him into a tie for second with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion.

Fitzpatrick was left to rue a double bogey on the third after carding seven birdies in a final round of 68, with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and South Africa's George Coetzee sharing fourth place on nine under.

Coetzee had surged through the field with a closing 66 which featured two bogeys in the first three holes and nine birdies, while Barseback member and Open champion Henrik Stenson finished in a tie for 26th after a 69.