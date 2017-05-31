European captain Thomas Bjorn has named Sweden's Robert Karlsson as his first vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

Karlsson twice represented Europe in the biennial contest against the United States, firstly as part of the record-equalling team at the K Club in 2006 and secondly in the side defeated at Valhalla two years later.

The 47-year-old ended 2008 as the European number one after two victories and 10 other top-10 finishes, three of which came in major championships.

"To get the call from Thomas was very special and I'm really looking forward to being part of the Ryder Cup again," Karlsson said. "It is a great honour to be a vice-captain and I'm very much looking forward to the next 16 months.

"I've played in two Ryder Cups so I have the experience of what the players will face and also have a lot of experience on the European Tour. I know the players well and I know Thomas very well too, and I will be there to do whatever he needs me to do."

Bjorn added: "I know from all the Ryder Cups I have been involved in, both as a player and vice-captain, is it vital to have people around that you trust implicitly and Robert most definitely fits into that category.

"He has been one of my closest friends on Tour for many years and, not only that, he is immensely respected by all the players, both his peers and the younger guys now emerging.

"His playing credentials are impressive, having been a former European number one, and he also knows the unique atmosphere of the Ryder Cup, having represented Europe both home and away.

"Robert will be a vital foil for me over the next 16 months in all aspects of our preparation, including helping analyse statistical information on players, and I know he will give me his honest opinion on everything I ask. I am delighted to have him as part of the team."

Ryder Cup qualification starts at the D+D Real Czech Masters on August 31 and finishes at the Made in Denmark event at Bjorn's home course in Silkeborg on September 2, 2018.