Paul Dunne has secured a place in next month's US Open after coming through a marathon qualifying round in Walton Heath, England today.

The Greystones man was -9 after 36 holes, shooting a 67 on the new course and 68 on the old course.

That left him five shots behind England's Aaron Rai and in a seven-way tie for 12th place.

Only 15 spots were available overall however, meaning a play-off to decide the final four spots followed.

Dunne birdied the first hole along with four others as England's Callum Shinkwin and Welsh amateur David Boote were eliminated.

Dunne and South African Thomas Aiken birdied the second play-off hole and sealed their places, with Matt Wallace and Wade Ormsby following them on the third as Gregory Bourdy missed out.

Dunne will now join the field at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on June 15-18.

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington missed out on qualification after finishing on one-over.

The Dubliner was five-over on the new course but rallied to shoot four-under on the new course.

2011 winner Rory McIlroy's participation in the tournament is in doubt as he continues to recover from a rib injury.