Down teenager Olivia Mehaffey has finished off a successful freshman year at Arizona State University (ASU) with three wins in the NCAA Matchplay Championship to help her Sun Devils team to their first national team title since 2009.

The quarter-finals saw Arizona State defeat Florida 5-0, which included a 5&4 win for the 19-year-old over Samantha Wagner.

In an event which was disrupted due to weather conditions, the semi-finals were suspended due to darkness after yet another rain delay.

As it stood, Arizona were on the brink of bowing out of the NCAA National Finals despite another win for Olivia against world ranked number 8 Andrea Lee.

However, when play resumed the next morning at 9am, NCAA Individual Champion Monica Vaughn and Swede Linnea Strom began their comeback.

With a birdie on 18, Vaughn forced a play-off against Swiss Olympian Albane Valenzuela and left the match poised at 2-2 when she closed it out on the 19th.

Strom duly followed her teammate and also won on the 19th when Stanford’s Madeline Chou missed the green and failed to get up and down – sending Arizona to the championship match against Illinois Northwestern University.

.@SunDevilGolf WIN THEIR 8TH NCAA TEAM TITLE! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FHuBQKgchQ — Sun Devil Athletics (@TheSunDevils) May 24, 2017

Again, Olivia led her team out and after being 5up through 7 holes defeated Sarah Cho 4&3.

Speaking after the win, Mehaffey said: "I don’t even know what to say but wow! I feel so lucky to be part of the Sun Devil family and get to compete for my dream school.

"Today has been one of the best days of my life and I’m so proud to see our dream of winning a National Championship come true, hard work pays off."

Mehaffey will now return home to Co Down for the summer for a busy schedule which includes a trip to Italy for the Vagliano Trophy and to Portugal to represent Ireland at the European Team Championships in July.