Paul Dunne is targeting a big result at this week's BMW PGA Championship that will secure the Greystones golfer a place in this year's Open Championship.

Dunne, who shot to prominence when sharing the 54-hole lead at the 2015 Open, lies 22nd in the current Race to Dubai standings, with the top 20 after next month's BMW International Open in Germany joining the field for this year's tournament at Royal Birkdale.

With plenty of points on offer at the European Tour's flagship event in Wentworth, Dunne, who has already picked up two top-10 finishes this season and just missed out on a maiden victory when losing a play-off in Morocco - reckons it is a course that will suit his game.

"I've never played Wentworth, but just looking at TV and pictures, it looks like a course that suits me," the 24-year-old told RTÉ Sport's Greg Allen.

"I tend to do well on tree-lined parkland courses, that's where all my best finishes have been in the past, so that fits right into my game.

"So I'm looking forward to that week. I spent last week in America with my coach practising and I feel like my game is in a good place.

"My girlfriend is going with me and my mum and dad will be over as well, so it will be a nice week. I feel like if my game is next week where I feel it is now then I'll have a good chance, and with it being a big week it can do a lot for me."

While Dunne revealed long-term ambitions that include competing at majors and ascending to the world's top 50, he is keenly aware that big picture thinking can't get in the way of maintaining short-term focus on his immediate goal - claiming a first win on Tour.

"At the end of the day I just want to compete to win a tournament," he said. "The feeling you get when you're in contention is so different than trying to have a good final day to finish in the top 10 or 20.

"That's the ultimate feeling for me and that's what I want to get to again.

"If you're in the world's top 50 it gets you into all the big events, which is where I want to be."

"First things first, you have to win at the stage you're at, and I haven't done that yet. My immediate goal is to win, and winning takes care of everything."

While he might still be waiting to taste victory in the professional ranks, Dunne is light years ahead of last year, both mentally and in the standings.

His debut year on Tour was a gruelling battle to retain his card for 2017, but this season's form, highlighted by that runner-up finish, has ensured that he can plan for next season in comfort.

Asked what he had learned from his first season, Dunne said:

"Well I think the biggest thing is planning rest periods. I didn't plan any of that last year and that's why in the middle of the season I got a bit stale.

"I wasn't really enjoying it because I hadn't had any rest and it got to the point where I didn't really know what I was doing, what I was meant to be working on and how I was trying to get better.

"I kind of forced myself to take a break in the middle and it kind of saved my season.

"Now I can plan the events I get into. The only scheduling thing that is up in the air is I qualify for the US Open, the Open or the US PGA. But they are good problems to have if you have to change your schedule.

"I feel like I know where I'm going now, better than I did last year, the direction I want my game to be moving in and I have clear goals for myself. So I'd say the clarity of my thinking is much better than it was last year, which really helps."