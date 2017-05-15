South Korean Si Woo Kim made history when he captured The Player’s Championship at Sawgrass.

He became just the fourth player to win two PGA tournaments before the age of 22, joining Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia on the list.

The youngster showed nerves of steel on the final round as other, more experience players fell away at the so-called fifth major.

Overnight leaders JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley along with recently crowned Master champions Sergio Garcia all had a Sunday to forget in Florida.

Louis Oosthuizen was in contention for the first three days, but he too fell away as Kim showed composure far behind his years. His three under 69 on Sunday saw him finish on ten under.

One of the stories of the weekend was England’s Ian Poulter, who was battling for the first prize of €1.3m just three weeks after thinking he had lost his PGA Tour card.

Chasing a first victory since 2012 and a maiden strokeplay success in the United States, Poulter began the final round at Sawgrass three shots off the lead shared by Americans JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley.

Poulter has slipped from a career-high of fifth in the world to 197th and was seemingly without a full PGA Tour card until fellow professional Brian Gay alerted officials to a discrepancy in the points structure used for players competing on major medical extensions.

After playing just 13 tournaments in 2016 due to a foot injury, Poulter had 10 events this season to earn 218 FedEx Cup points or €317,000 to remain fully exempt.

He came up short in both categories after missing the cut in his 10th event last month, but Gay - who was also playing on a medical exemption after back problems - came to the rescue by discovering a difference between the way points were allotted this season compared to a year ago.

McIlroy struggled round Sawgrass on Sunday

Poulter eventually finished joint second alongside Oosthuizen on seven under following a final round 71.

Rory McIlroy fired 75 on his last round to finish on two over and on Monday he is due to have scans on his injured back.

World number one Dustin Johnson finished outside the top three for just the third time this season despite an impressive final round.

Johnson saved his best until last, following rounds of 71, 73 and 74 with a closing 68 to set the early clubhouse target at two under par.

But despite a blustery wind making scoring difficult, that wasn’t enough to maintain his superb record in 2017, which includes three consecutive wins and two runner-up finishes.

The 32-year-old has missed one cut in nine tournaments this season, although he was forced to withdraw from the Masters just minutes before his opening round due to a back injury suffered in a fall at his rented house in Augusta.