Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley share the half-way clubhouse lead at The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass on nine under.

Both added six under 66 second rounds to their opening 69s on Thursday and they’re two shots clear of JB Holmes who has carded 68 and 69 to sit on seven under after 36 holes.

On a hot, windy day in Florida there was a mixed bag of scores on the unforgiving TPC track, with plenty of players finding the water on the infamous island 17th hole and on the last.

Vijay Singh rolled back the years with a four under round on Friday to move within three of the lead on minus six.

Graeme McDowell was in good shape on two under as he reached the turn, having started on the 18th, but a pair of bogeys in a birdie free front nine mean he finished on one under.

Rory McIlroy, who is using his new Taylor Made clubs, finished on even after two rounds, though afterwards he revealed back pains will see him have a scan in Belfast next week.

Former Masters champion Danny Willet pulled out after nine holes on Friday due to injury.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for Indian Anirban Lahiri, who came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday.

World number 84 Lahiri hooked three balls into the water hazard that lines the left side of the par-four hole, running up a sextuple-bogey 10.

He arrived at the 18th tee at even par and seemingly destined to safely make the halfway cut in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Three bad swings later his tournament was over.

He teed off with a fairway metal and yanked the ball so far left it missed dry land by some 30 yards.

His next shot, with an iron from one of the forward tees, finished in a similar position, before he reverted to a fairway metal for his next shot, which was drawn seemingly magnet-like to another watery grave.

Lahiri shot 75 to miss the cut with a six-over 150 total.