Graeme McDowell fared best of the Irish as William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes shared the lead after the first round at the Players Championship.

McDowell carded a one-under round of 71 at Ponte Verde Beach, carding four birdies and three bogeys to finish tied for 32nd place.

McGirt and Hughes set the pace on five under in sweltering conditions.

Rory McIlroy who is playing his first tournament since getting married and signing a multi-million dollar equipment deal with TaylorMade, was one over after his opening round, with Shane Lowry a shot further back.

A hole-in-one at the famous 17th hole lifted the mood of Masters champion Sergio Garcia on an otherwise frustrating day as he posted a round of one over.