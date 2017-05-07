John Daly ended a 13-year drought when he posted his first victory on the 50-and-over Champions Tour on Sunday, a one-stroke triumph at the Insperity Invitational in Texas.

Cutting an unmistakable figure in red, white and blue American flag pants, Daly tapped in his winning putt from one inch to finish at 14-under-par 202 at The Woodlands outside Houston.

"It's awesome," Daly told Golf Channel after being doused in champagne on the 18th green.

"Hey, a win's a win. I hung in there and did the best I could. It wasn't pretty at the end but I got it done. That's all that matters."

Daly, nicknamed 'Wild Thing' by the British tabloids back in the 1990s due to his hard-partying lifestyle, won five times on the PGA Tour, including two major championships, the 1991 PGA and 1995 British Open.

Daly was the longest hitter on tour for the first part of his career, in an era before metal-headed drivers became commonplace.

Now 51, he became eligible for the Champions Tour last April.

He had not won on the PGA Tour since 2004, losing a play-off to Tiger Woods at the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship.