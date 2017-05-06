Graeme McDowell is four off the lead and positioned for a final-day charge at the Wells Fargo Championship, with Shane Lowry one behind him after a superb third-round 68.

Seamus Power began the day one shot behind halfway leader Francesco Molinari, but a five-over-par 77 punched holes in his challenge and saw him tumble down the leaderboard on level par.

Patrick Reed is the man to catch - he sits on eight-under thanks to a sizzling five-under 67 - but McDowell and Lowry will hope to capitalise on kind greens at Eagle Point and reel in the American on Sunday evening.

Reed matched the best score of the day, a five-under-par 67, in North Carolina.

He made a two-putt birdie at the final hole to post an eight-under 208 total, with Spaniard Jon Rahm (69) and Swede Alex Noren (69) equal second on seven-under at Eagle Point.

Four others are two shots behind Reed, including Molinari, while world number one Dustin Johnson is equal 14th, four back alongside McDowell, Phil Mickelson, David Lingmerth and Morgan Hoffman after matching Reed's 67.



Johnson is seeking to win his fourth consecutive start, something that has not been done on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods in 2007-08.