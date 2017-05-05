Seamus Power held a share of the lead as play continued in the rain-delayed second round of the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

The Waterford man followed yesterday's round of 68 with a one-under-par 71 to move to five under par alongside American Billy Hurley.

Things could have been even better for Irish Olympian Power, who coped better than most with the windy conditions at the Eagle Point course.

The 30-year-old collected four birdies to move into the outright lead at seven-under before bogeys on 15 and 17 dropped him back to the pack.

The leaders were one-shot clear of a large group at four under that included Spanish stars Jon Rahm and Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

Graeme McDowell is also in the mix after a topsy-turvy round of 71 moved him to two under for the tournament.

The Ulsterman opened with three straight birdies but had given those shots back by turn. McDowell battled back to four under with three more birdies on the back nine but bogeyed the final two holes of his round.

Shane Lowry faced an uphill battle to make the projected cut of one over par, however. The Clara golfer began the day at three over par but dropped shots at the 10th, his first, and 13th holes to fall to five over with his round still in progress.