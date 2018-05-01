Cork's Tim O'Mahony could miss the group stage of the Munster Hurling Championship after he suffered a suspected fractured elbow while on club duty.

The Newtownshandrum player was forced off injured before half-time in his side's 2-14 to 0-15 victory over Kanturk at the weekend.

Cork team manager John Meyler is now awaiting the results of an x-ray scan on the injury but should the fracture be confirmed, O'Mahony could be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

That would rule the centre-back back not only out of Cork's championship opener against Clare but also from Munster group stage games with Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford.