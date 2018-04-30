Tom Cunniffe never envisaged resuming his inter-county football.

His final outing for Mayo came in the 2015 All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Donegal, with a hamstring injury ruling him out of the two-game saga with Dublin at the penultimate stage.

Joint-manager Pat Holmes and Connelly made their acrimonious exit and while Stephen Rochford wanted the defender as part of his plans, the defender had already decided he wanted to depart these shores and scratch the travel bug itch.

New York was supposed to be a short stop on a global journey, but it's there he has remained and now faces into his third season as a New York player.

"I hadn’t planned to play football at all. I actually had planned to go to Australia, but a few of my friends were on to me saying to come to New York for the summer," he told RTÉ Sport.

"After a few weeks, I said I’d stay for a bit longer."

It has been a complete change since leaving Irish shores. A first Christmas away from Mayo was somewhat of a shock to the system, while he watched on from Manhattan last September as his former Mayo team-mates came up short yet again on All-Ireland Final day.

Sitting in the Long Hall bar in Manhattan, he went through the full range of emotions.

"It was definitely tough watching the game. The emotions as the game got closer to the end...it was hard to sit down. I was constantly moving."

Mayo’s quest to land Sam Maguire continues, but Cunniffe, who has five Connacht titles to his name, insists he won’t be in any way bitter should the drought be ended any time soon. Physically, he wouldn’t have been able to commit to Mayo even if he hadn’t emigrated.

"Definitely not. After the 2015 season, I decided that my body couldn’t take it anymore, the training was so rigorous. I was trying to play the games without training as much. I just couldn’t take it anymore.

"If and when the guys do it, there is going to be a lot of joy."

He was part of the New York side that lost out to Sligo last year and manager Justin O’Halloran was handed him the captaincy as they seek a slice of history and a first-ever victory.

Cunniffe in action against Sligo

Only about a third of last year’s team remain, but he is happy with preparations.

All-Ireland champions Corofin were defeated in a recent challenge game and training has been going well. Sunday's opponents Leitrim he feels are underestimated and will be a significant challenge, but despite their personnel turnover, the bond is strong in the camp.

"There was a good atmosphere [at the start of the season], even though there was a huge turnover. That was one of the best things.

"We are confident in every game we play. We are under no illusions whatsoever. New York has never won a Championship match. Ever."

Keith Scally challenges Roscommon's Diarmuid Murtagh during the 2016 Championship clash

Likely to be alongside in defence is another player with previous inter-county experience and county medals to boot.

Keith Scally collected county final silverware with Tyrrellspass in 2007 and 2008 and also lined out for Westmeath. He graduated with a construction degree at a difficult time in Ireland – "things were kind of slow" – and with family in New York, arrived Stateside in 2012.

Now working for the IDA, he admits he "hasn’t looked back" since taking up new residence.

The following year was his first taste of Championship action was against Leitrim. After a one-point defeat to Galway the previous year, expectations were higher than usual, but Leitrim put 4-17 on the scoreboard in a 22-point hammering.

Not that belief is an issue. An agonising defeat by the bare minimum to Roscommon in 2016, and a fine display against a superior Sligo outfit last year has instilled confidence in the squad.

"It is nice to have reference points. The last two years have given us something to work on," Scally says.

"It doesn’t matter who we are playing, it’s the belief that has you training in that four month block very year. It would be hard to keep coming up to Gaelic Park if you didn’t think you could win.

"Leitrim you would be focusing on as your best chance in Connacht to get an upset. It’s a great group together this year that do believe they will get their first win."

The opportunity to be part of history keeps him returning every year.

"There is something special about a new group of lads coming together, trying to do something no one has done before. That’s the main draw, the first team to win a game over here."

He watched on with mixed emotions as Westmeath claimed local bragging rights three years ago with a first ever Championship win over neighbours Meath.

There were joyous scenes on that memorable day in Croke Park, but the defender is focused on what he can achieve on the other side of the Atlantic rather than lament missed opportunities.

"We have the opportunity out here to do a first as well. If we beat Leitrim, it is going to make the decision to stay out here a little easier."