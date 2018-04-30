One hundred years ago, when World War I was raging, Wexford were the kings of Gaelic football.

Between 1915 and 1918, Wexford won four straight All-Ireland SFC titles, defeating Kerry, Mayo, Clare and Tipperary to claim an unprecedented quartet of Western Railway Silver Cups.

Success was a long time coming, after the Leinster men were defeated in successive finals by Kerry before finally besting the Kingdom in Croke Park in 1915.

It all seems a far cry from the present day. Paul McLoughlin's side will return to Division 4 of the Allianz League next year after a dispiriting return to Division 3 this spring.

However they will hark back to the golden age of Wexford football on 12 May when they welcome Laois to Innovate Wexford Park for the opening round of the Leinster SFC.

The home side will celebrate the centenary of the four in a row by wearing a special commemorative jersey, very similar to the one worn by the dominant Model side of 100 years ago.