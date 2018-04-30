The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have outlined a detailed vision of how they plan to establish the game as "the sport of choice for females".

Their Strategic Roadmap 2017-2022 document lays out plans to increase participation levels in the sport and raise its profile, while also strengthening ties with the Camogie Association.

Currently, the LGFA has over 1,200 clubs with more than 188,000 members.

"In summary, our plan is simple: we will grow our participation levels, enhance the experience of our members by providing greater support and access to our games, which we will provide in an efficient and effective way," the plan reads.

"We will achieve this through a focus on our volunteers and proactively engaging with our partners, on how we can collectively work better to drive excellence and be the sport of choice for females."

In reference to establishing a potential link-up, the LGFA stress their desire to "proactively build a GAA and Camogie Association partnership and engagement framework to define a phased approach to collaboration".

Last September's All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park smashed the record for the highest attended women's sporting event of 2017.

Marie Hickey: 'We can look to the future with a renewed sense of optimism.'

The Dubs emulated their male counterparts with a 4-11 to 0-11 victory in front of 46,286 supporters - a record attendance for a Gaelic games women's decider which easily surpassed the next best crowd of 35,271 who travelled to Wembley for last May's Women's FA Cup final between Manchester City and Birmingham.

The LGFA are keen to capitalise further on the public appetite for the game, targeting an increase in the average number of spectators coming through the gates at inter-county matches.

In line with that, they will look to increase the profile of their players, highlighting the need for "a robust social media plan" to heighten general awareness and knowledge of of women's football in Ireland.

"We can look to the future with a renewed sense of optimism and with a great feeling of determination that we can secure our position as the sport of choice for females," association president Marie Hickey writes.

"We will continue to strive to provide the opportunity to girls of all ages, no matter what their age, location, skill level or ambitions might be, to play football should they want to do so."