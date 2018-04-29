Dr Crokes retained the Kerry club senior football championship after a comfortable 1-18 to 1-08 victory over Dingle at Austin Stack Park.

Neat points from Tony Brosnan and Colm Coooper set the tone early on and helped Crokes to a 0-13 to 1-04 advantage at the break. Mikey Geaney got the Dingle goal.

However, the opening 35 minutes also saw three players dismissed, with black cards for Dingle's Barry O'Sullivan and goalscorer Geaney, while Fionn Fitzgerald saw red for Crokes.

The winners continued to control the game on the resumption, restricting the vanquished to four points, despite the best efforts of Conor Geaney, Paul Geaney and Matthew Flaherty.

Points from Micheál Burns, Johnny Buckley, Paul Clarke and David Shaw, and a late Gavin White goal put the seal on a sixth club success for Dr Crokes.