The Galway footballers' dramatic upswing in fortunes in this year's National League coincides with the realisation that it's been 20 years since their famous 1998 All-Ireland victory.

Galway beat Kildare 1-14 to 1-10 in the September showdown that year, bridging a gap of 32 years since their previous All-Ireland title and sparking wild scenes of celebration on the pitch afterwards. Many of the same players would win Sam again three years later but the '98 victory, coming after such a long wait, has probably left a greater imprint on the public consciousness.

The Tribesmen Supporters Club recently held a function in honour of the 1998 team at the Galmont Hotel in Galway City.

Mike McCartney was there for RTÉ Sunday Sport and spoke to manager John O'Mahony as well as players that day, Padraic Joyce, Jarlath Fallon, John Divilly, Ray Silke and Niall Finnegan.

Manager John O'Mahony was working with local radio in Mayo when Galway were beaten by Mayo in Tuam in the 1997 Connacht championship.

Soon after, he was Galway manager and would lead them to the All-Ireland in his first year in charge. He recalls how they came in under the radar after a wobble in the Connacht final.

"If you have a Mayo man coming in to manage Galway, you need to win yesterday (laughs). We came in under the radar. But once we beat Mayo in Castlebar in May you sensed there was something special happening. There was a great chemistry between the younger players coming through and the Ja Fallon's and Kevin Walsh's.

"It rolled on and we went on to beat Leitrim and then we had a raincheck against Roscommon who nearly beat us in the drawn game. And the replay went to extra-time in Hyde Park.

"I think Derry (Ulster champions and All-Ireland semi-final opponents) were actually on a weekend away and they watched us (in the Connacht final replay) and got the idea that we weren't much good. So, there was a little bit of luck with perception and whatever.

"Then Kildare had beaten the three previous All-Ireland champions in Dublin, Kerry and Meath and they would have been favourites in the final and everyone knows the result at this stage."