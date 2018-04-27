The draws for the newly-introduced round-robin stages of the TG4 All-Ireland senior championships have been revealed.
The four groups, each containing three counties, were drawn at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s rescheduled Annual Congress, taking place on Friday evening and Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk.
The four groups read as follows:
Group 1:
Ulster champions
Munster runner-up (beaten Munster finalist)
Loser of Cork v Tipp Munster semi-final
Group 2:
Munster champions
Ulster runner-up (beaten Ulster finalist)
Loser of Donegal v Monaghan Ulster semi-final
Group 3:
Connacht champions (Galway or Mayo)
Leinster runner-up (beaten Leinster finalist – Dublin or Westmeath)
Loser of Kerry v Waterford Munster semi-final
Group 4:
Leinster champions (Dublin or Westmeath)
Connacht runner-up (beaten Connacht finalist – Galway or Mayo)
Loser of Cavan v Armagh Ulster semi-final
The draw for the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship group stages will be announced on Saturday,
2018 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football championship summer schedule
Saturday July 14 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 3pm
Saturday July 21 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 3pm and 4.45pm
Saturday July 28 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 7pm
Monday August 6 – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 3pm and 4.45pm
Sunday August 12 – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 5pm and 6.45pm
Saturday August 18 – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 4pm and 5.45pm
Saturday August 25 – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 12.30pm and 2.15pm
Sunday September 16 – TG4 All-Ireland finals