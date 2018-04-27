The draws for the newly-introduced round-robin stages of the TG4 All-Ireland senior championships have been revealed.

The four groups, each containing three counties, were drawn at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s rescheduled Annual Congress, taking place on Friday evening and Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dundalk.

The four groups read as follows:

Group 1:

Ulster champions

Munster runner-up (beaten Munster finalist)

Loser of Cork v Tipp Munster semi-final

Group 2:

Munster champions

Ulster runner-up (beaten Ulster finalist)

Loser of Donegal v Monaghan Ulster semi-final

Group 3:

Connacht champions (Galway or Mayo)

Leinster runner-up (beaten Leinster finalist – Dublin or Westmeath)

Loser of Kerry v Waterford Munster semi-final

Group 4:

Leinster champions (Dublin or Westmeath)

Connacht runner-up (beaten Connacht finalist – Galway or Mayo)

Loser of Cavan v Armagh Ulster semi-final

The draw for the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship group stages will be announced on Saturday,

2018 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football championship summer schedule

Saturday July 14 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 3pm

Saturday July 21 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 3pm and 4.45pm

Saturday July 28 – TG4 Ladies Football championship – 1pm and 7pm

Monday August 6 – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 3pm and 4.45pm

Sunday August 12 – TG4 Ladies Football 1/4 finals – 5pm and 6.45pm

Saturday August 18 – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 4pm and 5.45pm

Saturday August 25 – TG4 Ladies Football semi-finals – 12.30pm and 2.15pm

Sunday September 16 – TG4 All-Ireland finals