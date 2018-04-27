And so this fourth month of the year is drawing to a close. In the GAA's new world order, April was set aside as the 'club month'. With less than half the counties schedulling club games in football, it would seem that the two fingers are been raised in the direction of the authorities. Hurling has been a bit more compliant.

Some inter-county challenge games have already taken place this month - but the GAA have strict rules in place as to the scheduling of such games.

RTÉ GAA correspondent Brian Carthy explained the rules on Monday Ireland and the exact sanctioning that is currently in place.

Rule 6.41 (b) reads: "An inter-county challenge game shall be sanctioned by Provincial Council(s) and Central Council, as appropriate. Sanction must be obtained from the Provincial Council where teams are from the one province, and from the appropriate Provincial Councils and Central Council where teams are from more than one province.

"After the conclusion of a National Hurling or Football League, an inter-county challenge game in that code may only be played on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday (except within the periods specified when inter-county players are not expected to fulfil inter-club championship games - that is during the 10 days period prior to a senior championship game, or during the 17 days prior to an All-Ireland senior final ).

"Permission for such proposed challenge games shall be refused by the sanctioning body unless it is satisfied

that the condition above has been met, but special permission may be given in exceptional cases (e.g. for

the official opening of a ground).

"Penalty in respect of breach: A county shall forfeit home venue for its next ‘home game’ in the

respective National League."

Refereed Waterford in a challenge game last night and after Derek McGrath gave me this signed jersey on behalf of the Waterford team as a appreciation for my refereeing career. One of the nicest gestures I have ever received #GAA Forever. pic.twitter.com/mAg58lHJ44 — Brian Gavin (@referee34) April 25, 2018

The other issue that has cropped up during April are teams heading abroad for warm-weather training.

Earlier this week it was reported that Armagh footballers who like the rest of Ulster are leaving 'club month' entirely free of club championship action - are on a collision course with the GAA over their jaunt to Portugal.

Today's Irish Independent are reporting that the Wexford hurlers are also Portugal bound for a five-day warm-weather camp.

So what does the GAA rule book have to say on such excursions?

Well, 6.22 (b) of the Official Guide states: "Senior inter-county panels shall not be permitted to go on training week-ends, or training of longer duration, after the final of their respective National League having been played, except during the 10 days period prior to a senior championship Game, or during the 17 days prior to an All-Ireland senior final."

Both Armagh and Wexford make their respective championship bows on the weekend of May 19/20.

The penalty for both counties, if applied by the GAA would be as in the case of the inter-county challenge breach, a forfeit of it's next 'Home Game' in next year's National League.

