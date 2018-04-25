As part of the Big Picture campaign, Evanne Ní Chuilinn introduces an RTÉ Sport discussion on the role sport can play in promoting good mental health and wellbeing.

Featuring the GAA's Community and Health manager Colin Regan, Westmeath footballer Laura Lee Walsh, and former Offaly footballer Niall McNamee.

This week, RTÉ is running a special initiative on Youth Mental Health across a range of services. The Big Picture - Youth Mental Health strand aims "to shine a light on one of the most important issues in the country". It culminates on Thursday 26 April with an hour-long TV documentary and follow-on studio discussion.